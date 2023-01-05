Bossip Video

2020 was a very insane year in the news cycle but one story stuck out more so than the others. A Colorado Funeral Home operator went viral after being charged with allegedly selling human body parts. Authorities allege Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch stole body parts from deceased victims. Both worked at the Sunset Mesa Funeral home in Colorado. Prosecutors allege the two stole body parts from hundreds of victims. Allegedly some families received ashes that didn’t come from their loved ones due to the scheme. After the arrest, it was revealed Hess started a nonprofit which did business as a Donor Service and operated body broker services out of the funeral home. Hess was initially charged with illegal transportation of hazardous materials and mail fraud. Then several charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Funeral Home Operator Receives 20-Years In Prison For Selling Stolen Body Parts

According to KRDO, after two years Megan Hess received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud and aiding and abetting in connection to the allegations. Prosecutors allege Hess and her mother engaged in the selling of “body parts or entire bodies” without consent from the victim’s families. Koach previously pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 15 years behind bars.

You can see one of the impacted families’ reactions to the guilty plea and sentence below.