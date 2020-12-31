What year this was…

Politics was particularly petty this year and even though it was painful to watch at times, we just couldn’t take our eyes off the dumpster fire. It seemed like every day there was new f***ery afoot and it was either infuriating, funny, or both.

In light of everything that transpired in 2020 on the political forefront, we took it upon ourselves to list a few of our favorite petty moments in politics starting with this one:

Kamala Harris challenges Joe Biden on busing record during Presidential debate

This moment would become one of the most pivotal of the 2020 election season as Kamala Harris went on the attack against the man who would ultimately choose her as his Vice-Presidential running mate and eventually, the first Black, Asian, HBCU graduate, and woman to hold the second-highest office in the land. She was playing nary a game with Joseph Robinette and the petty was finger-lickin’ good.

