Wells Fargo somehow always finds itself in the middle of controversy. Just last December the financial institution agreed to pay $3.7B in a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The settlement was for abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans, and overdraft fees. After forking out almost $4B Wells Fargo is sure to make sure they stay out of any situations that could hurt the brand. Unfortunately for them, they can’t control the individual actions of their employees.

Wells Fargo VP Fired For Allegedly Urinating On Airline Passenger

While Wells Fargo tries to keep its business clean after settlements and bad press one of their VP derailed the clean slate. Vice President of operations in India Shankar Mishra couldn’t control himself on a flight from New York to New Delhi. Mishra allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman seated beside him in business class according to the NYPost. Not to make excuses for Mishra but reports state he was drunk on the flight which makes more sense when you hear the story. Once he sobered up he was able to express remorse and change the woman’s mind about having him arrested. Unfortunately for him, he was terminated by Wells Fargo rightfully so.