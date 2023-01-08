Bossip Video

Two years after reviving their relationship in February 2020, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits once again.

According to reports from US Weekly, the couple–who share 4-year-old Stormi Webster and an 11-month-old son–called it quits after spending the holidays apart this year.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told the publication of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

News that the notoriously on-again, off-again couple called it quits comes after Jenner took her daughter Stormi on a New Year’s getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Fans of the couple might be surprised by this news following their most recent public outing, which happened less than a month ago. In December, Kylie supported Travis during his performance at Art Basel in Miami. According to people at the show, the reality star and her rapper beau were packing on the PDA with Scott before he took the stage.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source explained to Us after their first public split in October 2019. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”