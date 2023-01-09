Bossip Video

Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad!

The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is February 8, 2023.

“On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true,” said Moore to Jennifer Hudson. “Because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

The perennial panty sizzler who thought his fatherhood “ship had sailed” continued,

“My life is pretty grand but I know when God does call my name, whenever I have this experience I’ll be going to heaven whole.”





On Instagram, Moore also shared a special gender reveal video that included an appearance from his partner Jesiree Dizon and a helicopter releasing pink smoke.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven… Miracles happen… Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the clip.

In it, he also shared that the potential baby names are Legend, for a son, and Frankie, in honor of his middle name Franklin, for a girl.

This will be the first child for Dizon and Moore as a couple. The Wilhelmina model/makeup artist also has a daughter and a son.

Congrats to Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon!