Black love!

Our girl Natasha Rothwell is crazy in love with perennial panty-sizzler Shemar Moore who joins in on the jokes in smash hit sequel ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2‘ that builds on the first film’s winning Action/Comedy formula.

Known for her brilliant comedic timing, Rothwell dished on working with Shemar Moore in an exclusive featurette you can enjoy below:

In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ everyone’s favorite blue speedster is back for a next-level adventure with all of our faves from the first film.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

From the filmmakers behind ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

To date, Sonic has raked in $375 million worldwide with the hit sequel that’s coming to Paramount+/home entertainment platforms tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, in the U.S. and Canada.

Fans purchasing the Digital*, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray (releasing August 9th) can expect nearly an hour of bonus features headlined by an all-new animated short entitled “Sonic Drone Home” featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.