It was a tough week for the NFL as each and every day was spent thinking about, praying for, and desperately hoping for good news about Buffalo Bills baller Damar Hamlin in the wake of his heart attack on the field Monday night. Thankfully, those thoughts and prayers, in addition to the incredible work done by the Bills medical staff and the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar is well on his way to recovery and at the time of this article has been discharged and is resting at home.

While the good feels are still very much in the air, the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly did their best to mar the mood with a very insensitive “celebration” during their game against the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson and he and his teammates immediately went in to CPR routine on the field as an expression of their exuberance…

People were none-too-pleased to say the least…

Even former NFL players like Adam “Pac Man” Jones blasted his brethren for acting like heathens…

Hell, even ESPN’s Linda Cohn took the black and yellow boys to task for their wildly inappropriate pomp and circumstance.

While one could argue that this was not a shot at Damar Hamlin, READ THE MUTHAF***IN’ ROOM, BOZOS! No word yet on if there would be any disciplinary action for this lil’ stunt but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was very vocal about the love he has for Damar Hamlin and we expect this to be addressed in no uncertain terms.