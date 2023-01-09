Bossip Video

Ashley Darby knows you think her friend was up to some fictitious “Sesame Street” shenanigans on #RHOP, and she’s issuing an interesting response.

As previously reported the housewife’s homegirl Deborah Williams was blasted by Bravo watchers for alleging that Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett was flirtatious with her.

Williams made the remarks during a recent episode and reenacted what “happened “when she encountered not only Chris, but Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, who she hinted was happy to see her.

“I’m at the bar and all of a sudden I see Chris, and he comes over,” said the friend while pantomiming like Chris was flipping his hair. “And then happy Eddie [Osefo] comes over,” adds Williams amid laughter from Gizelle Bryant. “He was very flirty.”

Unfortunately for her, the #RHOP cameras told a MUCH different story and showed Chris barely even interacting with her. As for Eddie, he was indeed smiling—but that’s something the #RHOP hubby clearly always does.

Later, Williams came face to with Candiace Dillard and asked her if she’d like to talk in private— but she was swiftly shut down with a kids’ show diss.

“Oh, this is the friend that Chris was “touching on?” asked Candiace mockingly. “I’m not talking to that Sesame Street character, so tell that b*** to stop talking to me.”

Social media went WILD with reactions to the moment and both Chris and “happy” Eddie weighed in…

Still, despite the cameras and audio proving otherwise, the woman is still insisting that she’s telling the truth.

“I will and shall be VINDICATED,” wrote Williams on Instagram.

Now Ashley Darby’s reacting to what went down.

Ashley Darby Speaks On Deborah Williams’ Chris Bassett Allegations

On Sunday, Ashley appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside fellow Bravolebrity Brian Benni…

and reacted to the official footage contradicting Willaims’ Chris Bassett allegations.

“That was a little tough,” said Ashley. “This is a really difficult thing because Deborah is my friend and I know her to be truthful,” she added noting that the two of them haven’t had a detailed discussion about it. “But Deborah maintains that there were some things that were not lining up,” she added.

She also denied bringing Deborah around Candiace to “rile her up.”

Do YOU think that Ashley Darby’s friend is being truthful about being hit on Chris Bassett??? Andy’s clearly going to have his hands full at the #RHOP Reunion.