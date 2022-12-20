RHOP Pettiness: Candiace Calls Out THIS ‘Sesame Street’ Character As Her Hubby Weighs In–‘I Have Nothing To Say’

A #RHOP preview featuring Candiace Dillard shading a (*checks notes*) “Sesame Street character” is picking up steam and her hubby’s weighing in.

Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended with a clip of the “Insecure” songstress declining to speak to a woman at a live show hosted by housewife Karen Huger.

The woman in question was Deborah Williams, a friend of Ashley Darby’s who alleged that Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett tried to flirt with her at a previous event.

“I’m at the bar and all of a sudden I see Chris, and he comes over,” says the friend in the #RHOP clip while pantomiming like Chris was flipping his hair. “And then happy Eddie [Osefo] comes over,” adds Williams amid laughter from Gizelle Bryant. “He was very flirty.”

Williams’ allegations were first shared by Ashley Darby who brought them up during a “burn session” hosted by Wendy Osefo.

“My friend was at the spring party and she said that Chris was being a little bit flirty with her,” said Ashley to Candiace. “He was just being a little bit flirtatious.”

The latest #RHOP preview clip shows Candiace coming face to face with Williams who asks her if she’d like to talk in private.

“Oh, this is the friend that Chris was “touching on?” asks Candiace mockingly. “I’m not talking to that Sesame Street character, so tell that b*** to stop talking to me,” she adds.

As you can imagine, social media has gone WILD with reactions to the moment…

Candiace: I'm not talking to that "sesame street character" 😂😭#RHOP pic.twitter.com/iDA7XmamdR — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) December 19, 2022

Did Candiace refer that women gossiping about Chris hitting on her ma Sesame Street character? #RHOPotomac #RHOP pic.twitter.com/YBPgZGC0Ov — Sunny🌻 (@Misandryna) December 19, 2022

and Chris Bassett himself has weighed in.

Chris Bassett Reacts To Latest #RHOP Flirting Allegations

“I have nothing to say……” tweeted the chef/#RHOP husband who Gizelle Bryant previously alleged made her “uncomfortable.”

i have nothing to say……. #RHOP — Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) December 19, 2022

They really got on Kenya Moore’s internet to say you tried to talk to her pic.twitter.com/hbz5a0UlCG — Candiace’s RaTaTaat (@LegendaryTurban) December 19, 2022

You don’t have to. We got you and we know better! pic.twitter.com/NLJneXHcgp — Charmaine Parnell (@SquezdCharmaine) December 19, 2022

He added however that there’s no way he could’ve flipped his hair like the woman seemingly alleged considering that he’s completely bald…

when i saw that shit last night…that was the EXACT same thing i said….ma’am, IM FUCKING BALD!!! — Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) December 19, 2022

and Bassett shared a sarcastic laugh with “happy” Eddie Osefo about the moment.

stop it eddie…..not allowed….you are not allowed to be happy — Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) December 19, 2022

Bro, it's wild at this point. I can't smile because it could be misinterpreted for something else🙄 pic.twitter.com/rzW0ESkL5g — Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) December 19, 2022

As for Williams, she’s responded to the “Sesame Street character” diss and it sounds like she’s taking it in stride.

Hit the flip.