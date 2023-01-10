Netflix Digs For Details In New Docuseries ‘Gunther’s Millions’ About Pampered Pooch Who Got His Paws On $400 Milli Inheritance

Do you know the story of ‘Gunther’s Millions’? Netflix is releasing a docuseries about Gunther, the German shepherd who supposedly inherited $400 million from a mysterious countess.

New Netflix Doc ‘Gunther’s Millions’ Explores Story Of Dog Who Inherited Millions

For the last three decades, the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.

Check out the trailer below to see what we mean:





Play



Here’s the full synopsis:

Multi-millionaire Gunther VI lives in the lap of luxury: He travels on private planes, eats gold-flaked steaks for dinner, and surrounds himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He is also a German shepherd. As the legend goes, Gunther’s great-grandfather was originally owned by a mysterious countess whose son died tragically. Having no heirs, the countess bequeathed her considerable fortune to her beloved dog, and placed him in the care of her son’s close friend, an Italian pharmaceutical heir and aspiring impresario named Maurizio Mian. Over the past 30 years, Mian has built an empire on behalf of his canine boss, including glamorous real estate purchases, controversial social experiments, and one of the biggest tax fraud schemes of all time. It’s a fairy tale both beautiful and bizarre, and naturally, questions abound. In this whirlwind of a four-part investigative documentary series, executive producers Aurelien Leturgie and Emilie Dumay crisscross the globe in search of answers, gaining access to never-before-seen archival material and sitting down for intimate and sometimes shocking conversations with Mian and the rest of Gunther’s longtime associates in hopes of understanding the complicated truth behind the world’s wealthiest pet.

Clearly, Maurizio Mian got some ‘splaining to do! Listen, after what Netflix did with Tiger King we are definitely tuning in.