2023 Golden Globes

Your fave stars looked stunning at the 80th annual Golden Globes and we spotted a number of style standouts.

 

Niecy Nash shone brightly in a plum-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown during the awards taped at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

 

She was joined by her HERSband Jessica Betts who showered her with kisses.

A glowing Viola Davis shone brightly at the Globes in Jason Wu…

and Angela Bassett donned a curve-caressing Pamella Roland dress.

Bassett went on to win Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever making her the first performer from a Marvel movie to win a Globe.

During her acceptance speech, the legend reflected on making the film and paid homage to Chadwick Boseman.

“I stand here grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press [Assoc.] for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever,” said Bassett. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounding each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

“And to the Marvel fans,” she concluded, “thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

Her Wakanda Forever co-star Letitia Wright wore an orange Prada gown for the Golden Globes…

and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’ blue satin dress was a hit.

Laverne Cox’s blue John Galliano gown accentuated her blonde bob…

and Nicole Byer looked elegant in all-black.

As for the fellas, Billy Porter went for bright pink Christian Siriano…

while Donald Glover channeled Lando Calrissian in Saint Laurent.

Also spotted at the Globes was Jay Ellis who wore black alongside his wife Nina Seničar…

and Eddie Murphy who looked handsome alongside his lady, Paige Butcher.

Murphy won the Cecil B. DeMille Award and offered up advice to young actors—-with a Will Smith twist.

“I’m going to wrap it up and say something to all the new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight,” said Murphy. “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f***g mouth!”

 

 

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams was a standout in blue ahead of winning Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for his role on the breakout comedy series.

He was joined on the carpet by his costars including Sheryl Lee Ralph, who donned a custom gown by Aliétte while walking alongside her daughter…

Quinta Brunson who invoked old Hollywood glam in Christian Siriano and won Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series…

and Janelle James who was photographed looking snatched.

The Abbott Elementary team went on to win Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Everyone looked excellent at the 80th Golden Globes but you TELL us; who looked more bangin’?

