Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th birthday with a lavish dinner at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles alongside Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, YG and more.

Lil Wayne has literally been rapping since he was a pre-teen and has rapped the majority of his life. The majority of fans at his shows these days aren’t even older than his first album. That’s what makes it so hard to believe Wayne is only turning 40 this year.

Of course, Wayne had to celebrate in style with a lavish dinner at Nice Guy in Los Angeles attended by all of his children and his on-again-off-again fiancee Dhea Sodano.

To celebrate Weezy turning 40 years old he had a lavish birthday that featured all his friends and family. Some of the people in attendance were Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, Karen Civil, YG, Yella Beezy, and more.

Other than the amazing food that included filet mignon, and chicken parm, the highlight of the night was Keith Sweat with a performance for Tunechi.

During the party, Wayne was celebrated with video messages from Drake, Floyd Mayweather, Max Kellerman, and others. The event was fit for a legend and you can catch a recap of the night below.