Bossip Video

Damar Hamlin is on the road to recovery in a big way. It has been nine days since he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and went into cardiac arrest. Millions of prayers went up on his behalf and it appears that they have been answered.

According to Buffalo News, Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after undergoing a battery of tests to examine his neurological and cardiovascular health.

To be clear, Damar Hamlin will still go through extensive rehabilitation to get back his strength well before he can even begin to think about making his way back to the field of play. That said, it’s a miracle that we’re even in a place where talking about his return to health is more than just hope.

Despite still having quite a road in front of him, doctors believe that he will be traveling with his full faculties as he has been ruled “neurologically intact.”

Hamlin will remain with his family, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott says there will be no pressure on him whatsoever to return to the team according to ESPN.

“His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as this situation,” McDermott said. “And then when he feels ready, we will welcome him back.”

We sincerely hope that Damar continues to improve and we will continue to update you on his health.