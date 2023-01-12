Upstanding Blacks Kidnap The KKKiller Kop Next Door In Racially-Charged Satirical Thriller ‘A Lot Of Nothing’

We’ve seen a lot of thought provoking trailers but never anything like A Lot Of Nothing.

A Black Couple Takes Justice Into Their Own Hands In The Satirical Thriller ‘A Lot Of Nothing’

James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple – happily married, successful, and comfortable. One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor (Hartley) was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they embark on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something’ about it.

Watch the trailer below:

Play

Wild right? We definitely know this trailer is going to get people talking!

A Lot Of Nothing is the directorial debut of actor/director Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy) that stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion)

and Justin Hartley (This Is Us). The film was also executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man).

Listen, that trailer did what it was supposed to do. We’re dying to see more — especially knowing it’s being described as satirical — there’s definitely some unexpected twists beyond what we’ve seen in the trailer.

What do you think you would do if you realized you were living next door to a cop who had brutalized Black people?

Violence is never the answer… Right?

A Lot Of Nothing opens in Theaters and VOD February 3rd, 2023.