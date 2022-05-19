‘Commit Or Quit’ Exclusive: Judge Toler Visits A Couple Struggling On Every Level After Tragedy Strikes Wife’s Family Multiple Times

This marriage is in trouble but not to fear — Judge Lynn is on the case!

Thursday has arrived which means a brand new episode of ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.’ We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode for your viewing pleasure. The clip introduces us to Ayanna and Brian, who married despite a significant age gap and are now struggling on every level after a brutal year where Ayanna suffered multiple deaths in her family and is now unintentionally taking out her anger on her husband.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s a little more about Ayanna (46) and Brian (36) who have been married for three years:

The couple met 4 years ago at a party. The two instantly hit it off and got married in a small ceremony. While they love each other very much, the two have had issues from the beginning, including cultural differences, their age gap, and lifestyle differences. They’ve also undergone fertility issues and aren’t sure if having a baby is in the picture for them. Ayanna and Brian desperately want to save their marriage, but they’re also willing to walk away for good if Judge Lynn feels like these unresolved feelings of resentment are too big to overcome.

Check out the full synopsis of the episode, which also features another couple, London and Andre:

A newlywed couple’s explosive fights leave them on the brink and only Judge Toler can decide their fate. London and Andre married 6 months ago after a whirlwind romance but everything changed after the wedding. Will they Commit or Quit?

‘Commit Or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler’ Episode “Newlyweds On Trial” Premieres Friday, May 19 at 10PM ET on WeTV

Will you be watching? Wow — can you imagine hearing from a third party that you and your spouse should end your marriage? We can’t see that scenario going well. We’re hoping Judge Lynn Toler is able to save these relationships because we wanna see love win!