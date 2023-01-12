Bossip Video

We’re all used to seeing 50 Cent crack jokes on Instagram no matter the occasion, but now, he’s actually apologizing for a meme he got very wrong.

In an interview with Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy on Wednesday, the rapper apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for posting a meme hinting that she was lying in connection to Lanez’s trial late last year.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 said Jan. 11. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”

The Power executive producer went on to add that he “should apologize to her, because when I heard the [jail] phone conversation [between Lanez and Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris] … That made me feel like, ‘Oh sh–, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

Play