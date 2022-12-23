A jury has found Tory Lanez GUILTY in his felony assault trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was accused of shooting the fellow rapper after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house on July 12, 2020.

Lanez, 30, was convicted of three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces more than 20 years in prison and could be deported.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, first accused Lanez of shooting her via Instagram Live in August of 2020, before recently making the allegations on the witness stand.

“I felt shocked. I felt hurt. I wasn’t sure if this was really happening. I looked at my feet, I saw the blood and I fell to the ground,” Megan testified.

Lanez’s defense attorneys however suggested that someone else had the gun; Kelsey Harris.

Kelsey Harris Was A Key Prosecution Witness—But Recanted Several Statements

Harris who is Megan’s former best friend and assistant was present on the night in question but shockingly recanted several statements she made surrounding the shooting. She also pleaded the fifth despite repeated reminders that she already secured immunity.

Although Harris said several times that she “didn’t remember what happened”, the prosecution played an 88-minute tape of her alleging that Lanez was the shooter.

She said that Lanez called Megan “b*tches” and “h*es” and threatened her, too, when she intervened.

“He said, ‘My n***a, I’ll shoot you.’ He said that to me, and he reached like he was going to grab something, reached toward the middle console, but he never pulled anything,” Kelsey told authorities. “I was like, ‘Okay, if you shoot me, I guess it’s my time to go. If you shoot me just know I have people that will ride behind me, my support,” she responded, according to the interview.

On the tape, she also alleged that he physically assaulted her and claimed she witnessed him shooting at Megan.

“I get out of my side and no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off. I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition, and he’s leaning over the door,” Kelsey said, per the prosecution’s tape.

They also showed a text that she sent to Megan’s bodyguard that read; “Help Tory shot Meg 911.”

Tory Lanez’s Lawyers Alleged That Kelsey Harris Shot Megan Thee Stallion In A Jealous Rage

The defense alleged however that Harris actually fired at Megan Thee Stallion during a catfight about Lanez, who had been intimate with both of them. Harris called that allegation “ridiculous.”

Lanez did not testify and pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts in the case. He will be sentenced on January 27th.

Meghann Cuniff of Law Crime News tweeted that Lanez’s family had an outburst in the courtroom after the verdict was read. Jay Z and Roc Nation were also apparently mentioned by outraged Lanez supporters.

Megan Thee Stallion is under Roc Nation’s management.

Prior to his conviction, Lanez tweeted that “no weapon formed against him shall prosper.”

This story is still developing…