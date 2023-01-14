Bossip Video

Welp! Newly married Kanye West recently went on a romantic honeymoon with his wife.

As previously reported just a few weeks after settling his bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is a married man again, this time to an architect from Melbourne, Daily Mail reports.

The woman is Bianca Censori who hails from Australia and she’s worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years.

Rumor has it that the couple tied the knot at Amangiri, an upscale resort with 34 suites with one four-bedroom Mesa home, located on 600 acres in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments last week. This wasn’t any old resort either! According to Daily Mail, room rates at the five-star resort range from $3,300 up to $6,400.

While the new couple might have had an intimate “wedding ceremony” there’s no marriage certificate on file to make it legal. If you’re wondering what Kim Kardashian thinks about Kanye tying the knit, she apparently is unbothered.

The SKIMS head recently took to her Instagram story and didn’t directly address the news but simply said;

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

As for Censori, Vogue Australian caught up with the creative and she detailed splitting her time between the two cities.

“The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place,” Censori told the outlet. “Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn’t experienced before.”

Ye hasn’t announced the nuptials but he hasn’t denied them either so only time will tell!

Do you think Kanye’s marriage is serious—or is he just moving on too quickly? Let us know your thoughts below!