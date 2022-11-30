Twitter Reacts To Kanye Paying $200K/Month In Child Support
Here’s What Happened When Kanye Was Ordered To Pay Kim K $200K A MONTH In Child Support
$200K… A MONTH??
After months of seemingly endless shenanigans, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Ye, 45 finalized their divorce agreement signaling the end of their once intriguing celebrity union.
According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the failed couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Ye will be required to pay Kardashian an eye-watering $200,000 a month in child support and take care of half of their children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support.
The exes also agreed to settle disputes regarding their children with mediation. If either party fails to participate, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.
At this point, it’s very unlikely they’ll ever see eye-on-eye on North using TikTok–a sore subject for Ye–but we’re interested to see how they compromise.
LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/lUxuIxnOM9
— viagra (@1800viagra) November 26, 2022
The couple’s assets, which includes their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.
Kim and the rapper (or whatever he is now) formerly known as Kanye started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. You may recall the marriage slowly unraveling during his controversial bid for President where he sobbed over personal details about their family on the campaign trail and on Twitter.
Kardashian slapped West with divorce papers in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, she requested to be declared legally single, separate issues of child custody/property from her marital status, and have her maiden name restored.
While Ye refused divorce for what felt like forever–clearly dragging out the process, it appears that he finally broke down and accepted reality.
What are your thoughts on Kanye paying $200K/month in child support? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the hefty judgment on the flip.
Kanye is now paying $200k in child support , he is really living his Raps pic.twitter.com/gjiAaKTBRF
— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 30, 2022
Kanye paying Kim 200 grand a month in child support. Ok, that covers Pete, what about the rest of the kids.
— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) November 30, 2022
✨if your child support is only a 3 digit number that you still complain about paying remember nobody cares how you feel about kanye’s ✨ pic.twitter.com/FAbDMrexYu
— lil peanut 🥜 (@such_A_frknlady) November 30, 2022
“How are black men being mistreated with Kanye’s recent child support ruling??” https://t.co/icPgMbynZ0 pic.twitter.com/cj2JoDhqUK
— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) November 30, 2022
Kanye’s lawyer calling him about his 200k per month child support pic.twitter.com/p7dHafbvum
— 🧞♂️🇭🇹 (@iKev_sl) November 29, 2022
Kim Kardashian wanting child support is the type of Greed they talk about in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/ipxcupgxse
— Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) November 29, 2022
People whose net worth consists of a PS4 and a pair of sneakers are outrage tweeting about Kanye paying child support because “what is she contributing”
She’s the custodial parent. You think the person who physically lives with the children isn’t contributing to them? Cute
— RENAISSANCE (@naledimashishi) November 30, 2022
Lord, we gon have to hear about Kanye’s $200k/month child support payment from a man whose BM has to pack a bag for his weekend.
— 🌺 Swaggy P 🌺 (@Apple_Dip) November 29, 2022
Kanye having to pay $200k in monthly child support is even more reason why black men shouldnt..you know what, nvm
— Ray Gee (@Crowndincurls) November 30, 2022
