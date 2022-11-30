Here’s What Happened When Kanye Was Ordered To Pay Kim K $200K A MONTH In Child Support

$200K… A MONTH??

After months of seemingly endless shenanigans, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Ye, 45 finalized their divorce agreement signaling the end of their once intriguing celebrity union.

According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the failed couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Ye will be required to pay Kardashian an eye-watering $200,000 a month in child support and take care of half of their children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support.

The exes also agreed to settle disputes regarding their children with mediation. If either party fails to participate, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

At this point, it’s very unlikely they’ll ever see eye-on-eye on North using TikTok–a sore subject for Ye–but we’re interested to see how they compromise.

The couple’s assets, which includes their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

Kim and the rapper (or whatever he is now) formerly known as Kanye started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. You may recall the marriage slowly unraveling during his controversial bid for President where he sobbed over personal details about their family on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Kardashian slapped West with divorce papers in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, she requested to be declared legally single, separate issues of child custody/property from her marital status, and have her maiden name restored.

While Ye refused divorce for what felt like forever–clearly dragging out the process, it appears that he finally broke down and accepted reality.

