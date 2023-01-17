Bossip Video

Clearly, police officers don’t subscribe to the social media mantra “new year, new me” because there have only been 17 days in 2023 and they’re still on the same ol’ bulls**t.

According to CNN, angry protests broke out in front a Memphis, Tennessee police station as the community gathered to demand transparency regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre D. Nichols. The crowd called for the public release of officers’ body camera footage from the night in question. Police pulled Nichols over on January 7 on suspicion of reckless driving when there was a “confrontation” and he attempted to flee on foot. After being apprehended and subjected to another “confrontation”, Nichols complained of shortness of breath and died several days later at the hospital.

The city has released a statement announcing an investigation into everything that happened leading up to Tyre’s death. All officers involved have been relieved of duty until the investigation is complete although the city would not say exactly how many.

“After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement released Sunday. “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

The photos of Tyre don’t suggest in any way that he was in a “confrontation”. He looks like he was beaten to death.

We will be watching this case very closely and will provide as much information as we can as it become available. F12. Rest in peace Tyre D. Nichols.