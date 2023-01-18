‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Did Sam Make A Huge Mistake With Egypt’s Tour Tracks?

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ is back with a brand new episode tomorrow, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure today!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we couldn’t be more excited to preview a little something ahead of the show. It’s an exciting time for Egypt as she’s about to head out on tour with her mom and she’ll be performing!In the clip below Pepa and Egypt realize there is a problem with the audio right before the tour.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Is it just us or is Sam not giving the concerned energy to match his wife and mother-in-law’s urgency? What would you do if you were in Pepa and Egypt’s position?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

A pregnant Egypt goes on tour with Pepa, while Sam stays home alone. Jojo returns to music, and asks Eric to collaborate on a song. Aaliyah and Eric clash over Eric’s gambling habit. Tiny and Sakoya have an explosive argument over Tiny’s love life.

Sounds like a very eventful episode. Who else is excited about Egypt’s pregnancy? We know she’s going to be the best mom. We’re already knowing this is going to be the time when Sam has got to step it up more than ever. Can he meet the challenge? Based on this clip, he’s looking a little shaky already!

A brand new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ airs Thursday at 9pm EST on WeTV.