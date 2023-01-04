‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Angela Simmons Preparing To Pick Up The Mic — As An Artist?

Growing Up Hip Hop: Angela Simmons Is Considering Singing

Growing Up Hip Hop returns for season seven tomorrow and BOSSIP has an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Cree Suggests Angela Simmons Take Singing Lessons On Growing Up Hip Hop

We’re just a day away from the return of Growing Up Hip Hop and we’re already excited about the premiere. In the exclusive sneak preview clip below, Cree Campbell gifts Angela Simmons with a little something. Will her gift ultimately spark Angela’s interest in a new hobby? Or a possible new career move?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Angela needs singing lessons. Layzie & Treach honor Hip Hop’s 50th. Tanice faces off with her father, and JoJo tries to stay out of it. Egypt is pregnant, and Treach finally gives Sam a piece of his mind. Will Sam fold?

This season the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop brings Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Treach, and Kurupt onto one stage. A new baby is coming, but not everyone thinks it’s good news. Meanwhile, a long-held secret romance is exposed, and an old rival makes a dramatic return.

The season seven premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres Thursday, Jan. 5 on WE tv.

Will you be watching?

