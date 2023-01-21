Bossip Video

Things got a little heated Friday night at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game after a certain commentator went at it with NBA players.

According to Yahoo Sports, Shannon Sharpe sparked an altercation with the entire Memphis Grizzlies team and Tee Morant, who’s Ja Morant’s dad, during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was seated courtside right before the back-and-forth started before halftime. Sharpe could be seen exchanging words with Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks as they were headed to the locker room. However, as the pair got closer to the tunnel things really popped off.

In no time Grizzlies center, standing at 6-foot-11, Steven Adams was seen charging in the direction of Shannon Sharpe with his teammates right behind him. Security quickly went into action and tried their best to keep the parties separated.

That didn’t stop Tee Morant from meeting his presence be felt, as he walked towards Sharpe and gave him a piece of his mind. Security stopped the men from getting too close but that didn’t stop the men from exchanging words. Sharpe could be heard yelling, “I bet you won’t! I bet you won’t!”

Eventually, the two were escorted off the court in different directions and both returned after halftime.

Everyone wants to know what caused the altercation in the first place and according to Sharpe the fight started solely because he told Brooks he “was too small to guard LeBron James.” If you follow or watch Shannon Sharpe you know that he is a huge supporter and fan of LeBron James so it’s honestly not surprising that his name was a part of the conversation.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe told ESPN. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said, ‘F*** you’ back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ “And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe received pushback as a member of the media for starting an altercation with the player, however, those in defense of Sharpe pointed out that he was a spectator that evening and had every right to say what he did.

One of those people defending Sharpe was the goat himself, LeBron James. After the game, LeBron told reporters in the press room the following statement.

“I ride with Shannon Sharpe 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So, that’s my guy. I always got his back and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of ’em, for sure.”

The beef didn’t last long for all parties involved as Sharpe and Tee Morant could be seen hashing it out on the court later in the game.

Tee Morant told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes after the altercation that both he and Sharpe “are good,” and that he has “nothing but love for him.”

The Lakers ended up taking the W home defeating the Grizzlies 122 – 121 and brought an end to Memphis’s 11-game winning streak.

Do you think Sharpe was wrong? Let us know your thoughts below.