King Tings: LeBron James Celebrates Birthday The Atlanta Way With 2 Chainz, Keri Hilson & More; Lobos-Fueled Festivities Ensue

Birthday Bron-Bron!

NBA megastar LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with a lavish ‘Godfather’-themed bash that brought out 2 Chainz, Anthony Davis, Keri Hilson, Lou Williams, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and more to The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

The super exclusive event was flowing with Lobos 1707 Tequila specialty cocktails (Fools Rush In, Blushed Martini, Lobos 1707 Paloma, and Reposado on The Rocks) and water sponsored by LifeWTR on an epic night that was the buzz of the city.

Guests were also treated to a cigar rolling station, immersive scenes built out from The Godfather, and decadent decor including an old-school Italian Don of Akron car.

Peep all of the selects below:

The buzzy bash came just hours after the future Hall of Famer scored 47 points in a 130-121 comeback victory over Atlanta.

“I feel better than [I did at] 18,” said James after the win. “I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I just knew if I continued to put in the work, I continued to be true to the game, then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game. I just always believed that.” “There are times when I’m on the floor where I do feel like a kid again. That’s for sure.”

Her Royal Fineness Savannah James and Gloria James were at the game cheering on Bron-Bron as he scored the second-most points he’s ever had on his birthday