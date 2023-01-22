Bossip Video

After almost a year of privacy, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her son with Travis Scott.

After initially revealing their second child’s name as “Wolf” before admitting they wanted to legally change it, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has unveiled her son’s new name: Aire Webster.

She made the big announcement on Instagram, posting four absolutely adorable pictures of the baby boy, who was born on February 2, 2022.

The first picture is a selfie taken by Kylie, which features the mother of two and her son looking into the mirror. The next is of Aire alone, wearing a black beanie and a long sleeve shirt with a car pattern all over. The third slide also features Jenner, who is leaning into her son as they both smile and laugh while tangled in each other’s arms. The last shows just how much Aire looks like his big sister Stormi, showing off his gorgeous side profile as the light shines over him.

Of course, Kylie’s Instagram comments were filled with supportive words from friends and fellow celebs, including her mom Kris Jenner who wrote, “I love you Aire Webster ❤️.”

SZA hopped into the comments to write, “Omg angel 😍😍,” Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou commented, “baby Aire my love ❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹,” and Chloe Bailey wrote, “he’s so handsome 😭.”

Jenner also hopped into the comments section of a fan page on Instagram to clarify the pronunciation of his name, with some fans assuming the “e” on the end of “Aire” meant that it’s pronounced like Stormi–but, apparently, that’s not the case.

In response to the question, “do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” Kylie saiid, “AIR ❤️.”

As for the reason behind the name change, Kylie explained a little over a month after giving birth that the name Wolf didn’t seem like the right fit for their son.

“FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Now, it looks like they’ve been sitting with Aire for a while, and it seems to fit the little one just fine.