Bossip Video

The Spring 2023 couture shows kicked off in Paris over the weekend, starting with none other than Schiaparelli.

According to reports from British Vogue, the show was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, with supermodels including Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell walking down the runway in looks adorned with animal heads made from foam.

Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry’s signature gold-plated faces also made an appearance on the catwalk, blurring the boundaries between real bodies and inanimate objects, all thanks to make-up artist Pat McGrath.

Naomi walked the show in a she-wolf couture look.

In addition to the gold face paint for other models, McGrath and her team did an even more extravagant look for Doja Cat, who was adorned with crimson Swarovski crystals for a “shimmering, scintillating and subversive look.”

“Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure,” McGrath says, according to British Vogue. “Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.”

Another big name at the show was Kylie Jenner, who stole the show in a full-length black gown adorned with a seemingly life-sized lion’s head.

The makeup mogul paired the furry accessory with a sleek up-do, gold earrings, and a croc-skin bag, sharing a series of images in the look to Instagram with a caption thanking Schiaparelli and Daniel Roseberry. She also made sure to emphasize that no animals were harmed in the making of her show-stopping piece, which was constructed with manmade materials.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” she wrote on the social media platform. “Thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.”

Check it out for yourself below: