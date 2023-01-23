Bossip Video

Kanye West is already introducing his kids to his new “wife,” Bianca Censori.

According to reports from Page Six, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spotted getting dinner with her dad and his new “wife,” Bianca Censori, over the weekend.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Ye and the Yeezy architectural designer while waiting for North West to arrive at Nobu in Malibu. A security team was then seen dropping off the 9-year-old and one of her friends at the Japanese restaurant.

For the family dinner, the rapper was seen wearing a black bandana around his face and an army green puffer jacket with black cargo pants, also sporting a gold band on his left ring finger, seemingly signifying his marriage to Censori–even though their ceremony wasn’t legally binding, according to reports.

For Bianca’s part, she wore an oversize leather jacket with matching black tights. To accessorize, she completed the look with a brown crossbody bag and a pair of furry, white knee-high boots. North, a fashionista in her own right, kept things casual in a black hoodie with ripped black jeans. She styled her hair in pink and white braids.

This dinner comes almost two weeks after reports that Kanye and his Australian employee held a non-legal marriage ceremony in Beverly Hills. In response to the reports, Page Six revealed that the Kardashian family was confused and concerned about the marriage, which so quickly followed not only Ye’s divorce from Kim, but other public relationships.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told the publication. “They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Welp, whether or not the marriage is real, it looks like Bianca is already in the childrens’ life–for better, or for worse.