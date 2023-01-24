Bossip Video

Netflix held a special VIP screening of You People in Atlanta Monday hosted by DJ Drama and Kenny Burns.

BOSSIP was also in attendance for the event, which included a pre-reception at Serena Pastificio at Colony Square.

Cast member Deon Cole attended along with some of Atlanta’s biggest names including Cynthia Bailey, Kash Doll, Lauren Speed, Ryan Cameron, Coach K and many more.

The film was co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher.

You People is a romantic comedy about two very different Los Angelos, Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London), who fall in love after a rideshare mix-up brings them together. After connecting due to their shared love of streetwear and music the pair fall in love. Unfortunately their relationship is tested by their families. Ezra’s progressive but try-hard Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) are at times tone deaf and overbearing. Meanwhile Amira’s Muslim upbringing and very pro-Black parents Eddie Murphy and Nia Long aren’t exactly overjoyed about the match.

Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships. The comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage and Mike Epps.

You People arrives on Netflix January 27