Twitter Reacts To Nia Long & Omarion At 'You People' Premiere
‘Single AF’ Nia Long Cougar Canoodles With Watermoochie Whisperer Omarion At ‘You People’ Premiere, Sparks Hysteria
How Nia got her groove back
Forever baddie Nia Long was seemingly on the prowl at the star-studded You People premiere where she could be seen canoodling with a cheesing Omarion on the crowded carpet.
The 52-year-old actress raised eyebrows by pulling Omarion, 38, into multiple photos with her and lingering hand-holding with the watermelon-munching singer who couldn’t be happier to be in her presence.
— OMARION (@Omarion) January 20, 2023
With rumors swirling, Long stopped by The Shade Room to address the buzzy moment that exploded across social media.
“Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF *kissy emoji*,” she wrote in the bustling comment section without actually denying that she has eyes for Omarion.
Interestingly, Nia dating Omarion would mean she’s dating the baby daddy of the woman (Apryl Jones) currently dating her Best Man BFF/almost boo Taye Diggs in an eyebrow-raising plot twist.
Y'all if this is indeed what's happening…we're living in the twlight zone. Omarion & Nia Long April & Harper and Omarion & Jordan. God got a sense of humor 😂 https://t.co/2Bwzbn1hXx pic.twitter.com/qE0b8KlHJZ
— Free Di Gyal Dem🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@Allthingsdcee) January 20, 2023
This latest trending moment comes just a day after Long trended for stunning alongside Lauren London and Yung Miami at the same event.
At this point, it’s clear we’re in Nia’s latest winning season that includes smash hit The Best Man: The Final Chapters, social media-centered thriller Missing, and Netflix comedy You People where she plays Lauren London’s mother who isn’t too crazy about her potential son-in-law Ezra (Jonah Hill).
Directed by Kenya Barris, You People also stars Eddie Murphy, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus with appearances from Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg.
Would you be here for a somethingship between Nia and Omarion? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over their carpet canoodleship on the flip.
#nialong said to Omarion 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JfjhkHc9gf
— Josh (@KickDatGospel) January 20, 2023
Nia didn’t forget what Omarion did to that watermelon pic.twitter.com/ZKucY7vgPN
— 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓠 🦂 (@PrettyB_Gawdess) January 20, 2023
Dudes watching that video of Nia Long and Omarion
pic.twitter.com/qPtK4ticZn https://t.co/ysvY6mCJF5
— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 20, 2023
Y'all if this is indeed what's happening…we're living in the twlight zone. Omarion & Nia Long April & Harper and Omarion & Jordan. God got a sense of humor 😂 https://t.co/2Bwzbn1hXx pic.twitter.com/qE0b8KlHJZ
— Free Di Gyal Dem🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@Allthingsdcee) January 20, 2023
CHEESING LIKE A KID INA CANDY STORE 🤭🤭🤭🤭😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/dYCBM6fRcj
— ❦ j͡o͡t͡a͡r͡o͡’s͡ p͡l͡a͡t͡i͡n͡u͡m͡ t͡o͡p (@MadameScorpio_) January 20, 2023
Imagine Nia Long & Omarion having a dinner date with Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs,😭OMG CAN YOU IMAGINE THAT MEET UP LOL CO-STARS DATING EXES!😱Omarion making chess moves ♟️all while being petty low key. Lol 😂 ain’t mad at cha lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/benBdVcKGa
— DJ Jay Erica (@DJJAYERICA) January 20, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Twitter timeline is wild…butpic.twitter.com/o3YbL9Oblt
— MisterX (@Wister_X) December 23, 2022
I don’t know what Nia Long has going on with Omarion, but whatever it is pic.twitter.com/Exl0cPdXkG
— Le’Chat de Lioncourt (@ZEZUS__) January 20, 2023
pounce Nia…pounce pic.twitter.com/er526OEeiQ
— Kas (@kaspndr) January 20, 2023
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.