‘Single AF’ Nia Long Cougar Canoodles With Watermoochie Whisperer Omarion At ‘You People’ Premiere, Sparks Hysteria

How Nia got her groove back

Forever baddie Nia Long was seemingly on the prowl at the star-studded You People premiere where she could be seen canoodling with a cheesing Omarion on the crowded carpet.

The 52-year-old actress raised eyebrows by pulling Omarion, 38, into multiple photos with her and lingering hand-holding with the watermelon-munching singer who couldn’t be happier to be in her presence.

With rumors swirling, Long stopped by The Shade Room to address the buzzy moment that exploded across social media.

“Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF *kissy emoji*,” she wrote in the bustling comment section without actually denying that she has eyes for Omarion.

Interestingly, Nia dating Omarion would mean she’s dating the baby daddy of the woman (Apryl Jones) currently dating her Best Man BFF/almost boo Taye Diggs in an eyebrow-raising plot twist.

Y'all if this is indeed what's happening…we're living in the twlight zone. Omarion & Nia Long April & Harper and Omarion & Jordan. God got a sense of humor 😂 https://t.co/2Bwzbn1hXx pic.twitter.com/qE0b8KlHJZ — Free Di Gyal Dem🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@Allthingsdcee) January 20, 2023

This latest trending moment comes just a day after Long trended for stunning alongside Lauren London and Yung Miami at the same event.

At this point, it’s clear we’re in Nia’s latest winning season that includes smash hit The Best Man: The Final Chapters, social media-centered thriller Missing, and Netflix comedy You People where she plays Lauren London’s mother who isn’t too crazy about her potential son-in-law Ezra (Jonah Hill).

Directed by Kenya Barris, You People also stars Eddie Murphy, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus with appearances from Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg.

Would you be here for a somethingship between Nia and Omarion? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over their carpet canoodleship on the flip.