Here we go again…

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner was facing some criticism for her appearance at the Schiaparelli show–but now, she’s getting attention for a much bigger fashion faux pas.

On Monday, January 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted in Paris, where she’s spending the next couple of days attending all of the high-profile Fashion Week festivities.

After being spotted in a black gown with a huge (fake) lion head on the front for the Schiaparelli show, Jenner was spotted in a blue look that didn’t exactly get as much attention–but once fans looked a little closer, they realized that there was something very wrong with her outfit.

The makeup mogul was seen wearing an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots, pulling her hair into a slicked-back bun to not take attention away from the colorful outfit. But, what really has people upset is one of her accessories, as Kylie was wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy.

In addition to pictures posted by multiple outlets, the 25-year-old shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, posing with her back turned away from the camera in the first two photos and blocking a full view of the necklace. But, in the third flick, the accessory can be seen in its entirety, raising a lot of questions about why she would wear an accessory that resembles a noose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxLaFjtJbv/?hl=en

Jenner hasn’t responded to the criticism yet, but if/when she does, she’ll probably say she didn’t realize the nature of the necklace–but this isn’t the first time it’s been questioned by the public. When the open-collar necklace debuted in Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection in October 2021, the brand instantly faced criticism for its harmful allusions.

At the time, fashion site Diet Prada shared an Instagram post pointing out the similarities between the Givenchy piece and Burberry’s 2019 “noose hoodie,” which was designed with rope-like drawstrings.

“Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself,” the account wrote under a side-by-side photo of the two items.

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner family member being insensitive. Are we surprised?