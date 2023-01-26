On The New Episode Of 'Kold x Windy' Has Kold Found Love?
‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: Has Malika Met The Man Of Her Dreams?
Have you been keeping up with Kold x Windy?
In the new WeTV series, female rap duo, Kold x Windy navigates the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. Their sisterhood is tested as one yearns for a better life and the other yearns for street credibility. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode airing tonight and it’s a good one. In the clip, we see Kold continuing to open up to Marlon about her life and career. It seems she has finally found a man who supports her music career, listens to her and tries to help her.
Check out the clip below:
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Shelley’s double life threatens those closest to her. Detective Caine lays down the law on a vengeful father. Malika plans a night out with Renee, but it backfires.
A new episode of Kold x Windy “Take It To The Grave” airs tonight, Thursday Jan. 26 at 10/9c on WeTV.
