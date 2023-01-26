Bossip Video

Ex-Memphis Cops Charged With Murder Of Tyre Nichols

**UPDATE**

News has just come down via CNN that all five former Memphis Police Department officers who fatally beat Tyre Nichols have been charged with murder and more. Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

The body camera video will be released tomorrow.

**END UPDATE**

The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers has been heavy on our hearts and minds ever since we reported on it two weeks ago. We now have some new developments in the case that confirms our thinking about the way this has been handled.

According to CNN’s Don Lemon, sources say that criminal charges against the offending officers will be announced today during a press conference. Additionally, the body camera footage of the traffic stop will be released on Friday morning.

We first reported that this footage was set to be released on Monday following the family viewing but that never happened. Yesterday, our sources told us that the Atlanta Police Department (and likely the Memphis Police Department) was preparing for major protests over the weekend. Sounds like MPD wanted to give major cities advance notice so they could prepare for streets flooded with angry citizens who are tired of their bulls**t.

CNN is reporting that Executive Director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association Laura Cooper has confirmed that several phone calls have been organized to get the boys in blue on the same page.

This could turn into a very fraught weekend in AmeriKKKa. Be safe, everybody.