Here we are. After two weeks of concern, one week of outrage, and several tense days of awaiting the release of what has been described by numerous public officials as one of the worse abuses of police power that they’ve ever seen, the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols being fatally attacked by five Black former-police officers in Memphis, Tennessee has been released to the public.

BOSSIP does not take videos of this nature lightly, and we want to implore everyone reading this to take serious inventory of your mental health as you decide whether to watch this video. It will undoubtedly be traumatic, infuriating, sad, depressing, and heartbreaking. We and our sister site NewsOne have reported extensively on what happened to Tyre and those stories are here for you should you need information. Do not feel any pressure to watch and if need be, avoid social media at least through the weekend as many media outlets will be circulating the clip.

It is understandable why many of you will not watch, however, public accountability for even the worst actions is mandatory and we publish these four videos in that spirit.

The protests have already begun in Memphis.

The National Guard has been dispatched to Atlanta.

We are absolutely sick to our stomachs and can’t even begin to describe the anger and devastation that we are feeling. We know that many other cities will be protesting tonight as well. Let your voice be heard as loud as possible but please be safe.