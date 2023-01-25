Bossip Video

We’ve been bringing you as many updates as we can about the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers and it appears that it is only a matter of time, likely a few days, before the public has the opportunity to see the body camera footage from the officers involved.

The video was initially set to be released on Monday following the family viewing but was stalled for unidentified reasons. However, sound logic and a little inside insight lead to a pretty reasonable conclusion. More on that in a moment.

According to CNN, Tyre Nichols’ family has done their own independent autopsy and the results of that examination revealed that he died as a result of “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating” as stated by the preliminary report. Attorney Ben Crump says the full report is not yet ready but will undoubtedly be released for public consumption as soon as possible.

BOSSIP is told by our sources that the Atlanta Police Department is preparing for protests to break out this weekend once the aforementioned body camera video is public. It stands to reason that Monday’s delay