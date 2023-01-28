Bossip Video

After what seems like years of speculation surrounding the relationship status of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the singer has finally confirmed that she and the Thor: Love and Thunder director tied the knot.

While promoting her new single “You Only Love Me,” Ora stopped by Heart Radio Breakfast for an interview, where she confirmed that she and Taika Waititi are married.

“Yes. Here we are,” the 32-year-old said when asked if she was married. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!”