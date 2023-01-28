After what seems like years of speculation surrounding the relationship status of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the singer has finally confirmed that she and the Thor: Love and Thunder director tied the knot.
While promoting her new single “You Only Love Me,” Ora stopped by Heart Radio Breakfast for an interview, where she confirmed that she and Taika Waititi are married.
“Yes. Here we are,” the 32-year-old said when asked if she was married. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!”
This confirmation comes five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a “very small” ceremony. The couple also sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora were both seen wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.
In her latest radio interview, Ora also elaborated on the “perfect” wedding, which she explained was “exactly, exactly how I wanted it.” The actual proposal, however, Ora explained was more of a “let’s just go for it” moment, while the wedding itself was exactly what she hoped for with her now-husband.
“It was just nice and perfect,” she explained.. “Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.”
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when the pop star shared a photo of them embracing. At the time, she posted the photo with the caption: “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
