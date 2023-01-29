For Your Viewing Pleasure: Michael B. Jordan TKOs SNL Hosting Debut With Post-Lori Harvey Monologue

From a Magic Mike moment to an insidious insurance salesman, Michael B. Jordan flexed his funny skills even harder than his muscles during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Mike TKO’d his post-breakup monologue and scene-stealing sketches with Lil Baby as the musical guest.

The Creed III star and director set the tone with a refreshing opener poking fun at himself, his very public breakup, and humble beginnings before his heartthrob status.

“I’m so happy to be here. Michael B. Jordan, and tonight, Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Michael B. Joking. And honoestly, Michael B. Nervous,” he said. “Michael B. Vulnerable. But don’t worry, Michael B. Alright. Because Michael B. In therapy!”

Who doesn’t love a man with a sense of humor? Mike gave us a throwback to his early acting days in cornrows on All My Children! He also joked about the unexpected reasons it was hard to get over his split with Lori Harvey.

“I just went through my very first public break-up. Now most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape!’ But I was already in Creed shape.”

Instead, he said he learned a new language to say en español that he’s on the Raya dating app.

The ladies in the cast pulled up to shoot their shot. Ego Nwodim rocked a wedding dress in case he was still in a hurry to settle down. “Punkie B. Curious,” said open lesbian Punkie Johnson. “Even vegans have cheat days!”

Mike Gets Gross As A Twisted Morning Show Anchor





On a segment of the Good Morning Today show, Sarah Sherman plays the host of Cuisine With Francine after her face is paralyzed from 19 hours on a rollercoaster. Both she and Jordan’s weatherman character sample soup, pasta, and Italian bread with their lips stuck open in this cringey comedy. They even played on the coupled-up former co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach with a Lady and the Tramp moment.

SNL Shots Fired At Southwest Airlines





In this Southwest spoof, the airline apologizes for the travel apocalypse of more than 16K canceled flights during the holidays. They promised to upgrade from 2002 computers to 2008 and recruit new flight crews from former Waffle House employees. “Come at them if you want, but these big b*tches don’t play!” Joran’s lounge captain threatened. “If it’s that important to you, just walk!”

Mr. State Farm Steals Your Girl





Jordan plays Jake from State Farm to perfection with a super funny twist. Shortly after Jake offered his 24/7 support, he charmed his way into the house. The commercial turns into a horror thriller for the husband who’s slowly replaced in the family, and even his own bed, by Jake.

“He is not a good neighbor!” Day yells as Jake takes over.

We definitely need more dark comedy roles!

Mike Turns Up The Heat And Takes It Off As A Stripper

The SNL team gave the people what they wanted, with Mike serving up a slice of Magic Mike. As the entertainment for a bachelorette party, Vince the fireman (Jordan) whips out his big hose. Shortly after popping, locking, and twerking for the ladies, Vince’s pregnant wife crashes the party.

In addition to being a Hollywood heartthrob, the Jornal for Jordan actor proved he has the range for a little bit of everything. We’re overdue for some romcoms, thrillers, and comedies between Mike’s action blockbusters.

Check out Lil Baby’s performances of “California Breeze” and “Forever.”





