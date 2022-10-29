Michael B. Jordan Talks Getting His Body Right For ‘Creed 3,’ Making His Directorial Debut & A Possible Marvel Return

Michael “Booked and Busy” Jordan is back like we’ve never seen him for Creed 3.

In the new film, Jordan reprises the title role of Adonis Creed. He also rose to a new challenge behind the camera as a first-time director. In an exclusive interview with Rachel Lindsay, Extra reports that Michael B. Jordan discussed getting into fighting shape, preparing for his directorial debut of Creed 3, and his potential return to Marvel.

The heartthrob is known for his swoon-worthy shredded muscles, but training for the Creed franchise is another level. Jordan explained that his big-screen boxing body is all hard work for the sake of movie magic.

“Okay, I’m going to be clear. So Creed on-screen is kinda unrealistic, you know what I’m saying? That’s not a day-to-day thing at all. I’m gonna be real. But when it comes to playing fictional characters, you wanna give people that experience of looking larger-than-life on-screen,” Michael revealed.





Jordan described a regimen as grueling as any training montage, plus the demands of filming.

“For me, it’s eating every three hours, drinking a gallon of water a day, working out twice a day. Trying to sleep. Rest is really important, but when you’re in the middle of a project, I’m pretty sure traveling and all that stuff, it’s hard to get a good night’s rest, but sleep is really important. And just being consistent at it,” he continued. “Boxing naturally tightens you up. Being in the ring, getting great cardio, moving around, your body starts to tighten up over time.”

In addition to his Jordan’s experience as a life-long actor, he cites his past directors as sources of inspiration. Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington both offered support and mentorship during his first time in the director’s chair.

“I think the more I’ve been on sets, the more I learn from everybody. All the moving pieces, all the department heads, everything that goes into a film or television show. I think over time, being in front of the camera, you start to have a stronger opinion. You want to see how the cameras are being placed. What does the lighting look like? What stories are we telling?” he reflected.

“And I think just over the years, especially after working with Ryan on our first film ‘Fruitvale Station,’ I think being able to see somebody who looks like me, same age, kind of commanding the set and directing the film, it definitely gave me that kind of feeling that I could do it, too,” he continued.

The new director may be spreading his wings behind the scenes, but his leading man days aren’t over yet. Rachel joined Michael on the set of his campaign shoot for the Chase Sapphire Reserve Brand.

A future with Marvel

The 35-year-old reunited with his Black Panther franchise family this week at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He lit up the black carpet in a sunny yellow Louis Vuitton suit inspired by Virgil Abloh.

The silly shenanigans with co-star Lupita Nyong’o continued. “We’re back!” she yelled into the camera on a Tiktok of Michael fulfilling the #PushUpChallenge in his designer drip.

When asked if the star would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jordan will never say “never.” As a fan himself, he called the opportunity to play Killmonger “a dream come true.”