Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the frightening on-field cardiac arrest that made him a worldwide headline.

The Buffalo Bills defensive back–who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 2–is speaking out publicly for the first time since his collapse shocked the football world.

In a video posted on the Buffalo Bills’ social media on Saturday, Hamlin said that he waited until the team finished their season–and until he had made further progress in his recovery–to speak to the public.

“It was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually,” he said.