Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the frightening on-field cardiac arrest that made him a worldwide headline.
The Buffalo Bills defensive back–who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 2–is speaking out publicly for the first time since his collapse shocked the football world.
In a video posted on the Buffalo Bills’ social media on Saturday, Hamlin said that he waited until the team finished their season–and until he had made further progress in his recovery–to speak to the public.
“It was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually,” he said.
The baller went on to say that he is thankful that his medical emergency had unexpectedly provided him with an opportunity to make a difference in the world.
“What happened to me on Monday Night Football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world,” he explained in the video. “And I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for.”
While Hamlin didn’t offer any details on his condition, he appeared to be speaking and walking without any issues. Plus, Hamlin’s doctors previously said he has shown no signs of neurological deficits.
While Damar has posted on his social media accounts over the last three weeks, this video marked the first time since his hospitalization that he had spoken to the public on camera.
