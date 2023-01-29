Sunken Suck-Up Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Murder On Gang Violence & Single Black Women, Twitter Drags Him By The Tattered Toupée

Giving Uncle Ruckus a run for his money, Jason Whitlock is offering a soft-shoed, tap-dancing take about Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police.

Shortly after Memphis officials released the footage from the fatal beating on Friday night, Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and with white hood heroics that would give Clayton Bigsby a run for his money, Whitlock somehow blamed police brutality on gangs and single Black women.

During the interview, it took some serious contrarian contortion to point the finger at anti-Black stereotypes instead of the inherently oppressive nature of policing That didn’t stop Whitlock from going for a gold medal in mental gymnastics however. He went full Moynihan, proudly pathologizing Black people with tired tropes that don’t even apply to Nichols’ case. Even Carlson was impressed by the bigoted BS.

“There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. Looked like gang violence to me,” Whitlock said, according to Mediate.

He’s so close to accurately describing police departments as organized criminal organizations. It doesn’t matter what race is behind the badge if they’re responsible or complicit in crimes or abusing their power with few consequences. He quickly pivoted to bashing Black women, specifically single Black mothers.

“It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman. And that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department. They’ve elected some, or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities run by single mothers,” he continued.

Whitlock couldn’t blame Nichols, his adoring mother, or the loving stepfather who worked with him at FedEx so he took a cheap shot. Black single mothers are always convenient scapegoats for the intellectually lazy who rely on racism and misogyny to make the argument for them.

“If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.”

There it is! Whitlock couldn’t resist victim-blaming when cops abuse and execute people of all races and family backgrounds. The brutal bodycam videos often show that victims often do comply or the police make it impossible by shouting conflicting orders.

Even Broken Clocks Are Right Twice A Day

Whitlock started out reasonably, condemning the shameful actions of the cops caught on camera. He compared the case to the officer convicted for fatally shooting Walter Scott in the back on camera. Whitlock posted this clip to defend himself, but it doesn’t make his other comments any less terrible.

“This is an open-and-shut case. The camera from above capture the police doing something totally illegal. The second-degree murder charges are totally warranted,” Whitlock said. “I don’t get why people are protesting about. These are five Black officers. The victim is Black. The police chief is Black. The police have been fired and charged and will be convicted, I would assume, by a predominantly Black jury,” he continued. “The system is going to work here.”

He lobbed valid criticism at the media for sensationalizing and re-broadcasting every gruesome moment of Memphis PD’s attack. It’s even reasonable to blame Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, but not because she’s a Black woman. (She’s not even a single mother.) She deserves responsibility as a cop in charge of these killers.

Davis is credited with swiftly terminating the killer cops in the recently disbanded SCORPION unit. However, she oversaw the Atlanta PD’s similar Red Dog unit, which was also disbanded for police assaults and misconduct. In 2008, she was fired from the department for corruption and allegedly botching a child exploitation investigation into an Atlanta PD sergeant’s husband.

Whitlock Doubled Down, Defending His Comments With “Natural Order” And “God’s Agenda”

All the while the sunken sportscaster was getting dragged, he took to Twitter to try to validate his points. In particular, he doubled down on the idea of the nuclear family which consists of a two married adults and their children.

If nuclear families solved all social ills, many mass murderers wouldn’t get their arsenals of weapons, target practice, and hateful ideologies from their parents.

In Whitlock’s own words, men should lead the family, but he never blames men for households he says are broken.

If this clown believed his own lies, they might actually make sense. Obviously, he knows his supporters don’t need logic to fuel their hate.

In Whitlock’s willfully ignorant mind, holding together otherwise neglected families and communities is a toxic affront to God.

Celebs, Politicians, Journalists & More Drag Whitlock’s Audaciously Anti-Black Comments

