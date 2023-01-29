Bossip Video

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son.

Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died.

Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. “Pray for Brandon’s mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

“Life comes with a whole bunch of twists and turns. I can’t think straight,” he added.

In a separate post, Smiley posted a meme that read;

“May your battles keep you near the cross, may your struggles show that you need God, May your battles end the way it should, and MAY YOUR BAD DAYS PROVE THAT GOD IS GOOD.”

Brandon Smiley was a fellow comedian and actor who appeared alongside Riceky on his TV One show, Rickey Smiley For Real.





Play



BOSSIP is sending sincere condolences to Rickey Smiley and all of Brandon’s friends and loved ones.

This story is still developing…