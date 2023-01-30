Bossip Video

If there’s one thing Drake knows how to do, it’s throw a birthday party.

One of the most important people in the rapper’s life, his mother Sandi Graham, celebrated her 75th birthday in style, with a lavish shindig hosted by Drizzy. The OVO hitmaker made sure his mom got all her flowers over the weekend, attending the party alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis.

In a sweet Instagram post, Drake saluted his mom for raising him, also sharing with fans a collection of photos from the celebration.

“75 Years,” he started in his caption. “Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love.”

In the pictures, Adonis — who Drake shares with Sophie Brussaux — is wearing a gray suit just like his dad, sitting alongside Sandi as they both blow out her birthday candles. Another photo features the 5-year-old throwing up peace signs next to Drake, while another shows him doing the same with his grandma and grandpa, Dennis Graham.

The Toronto native also took to his Instagram Stories to share more fun from the festivities, including one where he calls his mother his “twin” while flashing a huge smile. And, of course, in every video posted by Drake, we can see that he and his mini-mi are attached at the hip.