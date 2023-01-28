Bossip Video

A burglar recently broke into Drake’s Los Angeles home and was captured while trying to walk off with the rapper’s possessions.

Just last week the rapper was in better spirits as he took die-hard fans down memory lane during back-to-back shows at the famous Apollo Theater.

The crowd was treated to a nearly perfect opening with Drizzy kicking off the show performing “Over My Dead Body” before Dipset reunited onstage both nights. While Drizzy was on the road handling business, however, a criminal was lurking at his Los Angeles home.

Last year Drake dropped a hefty $75M to purchase a new 10-bedroom Los Angeles property from singer Robbie Williams. Shortly after the purchase, a trespasser was arrested after showing up claiming Drake was his father, and now according to TMZ, the estate experienced another trespasser. This time, however, the person was after valuables.

The outlet reports that the suspect reportedly broke in and alerted security while doing so. Security called the police and alerted them that the burglar left the home while carrying something in the process. Police searched the neighborhood and after a few hours, found the man and swiftly relocated him to the slammer.

Drake was not home at the time.