In the wake of the tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon Smiley, more details are being revealed.

As previously reported, Smiley shared Sunday that his oldest son Brandon passed away and solicited prayers for his family.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said an emotional Smiley in an Instagram video. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.”

The comedian/host followed up by sharing that Brandon, 32, was scheduled to go to church with his grandma before the family received the news. He did not share a cause of death.

Now AL.com is reporting that no foul play is suspected in Brandon’s death.

Citing the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, the outlet reports that Brandon was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend at 10:07 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said an autopsy performed early Monday found no evidence of trauma or foul play and the cause of death is pending additional laboratory studies, adds AL.com.

So very sad.

On his official Twitter, Rickey Smiley thanked his circle for their prayers but also asked for a break as he continues to process the loss.

“All friends and relatives. Can y’all give me a minute. Please stop texting,” wrote Smiley. “Feeling overwhelmed. I know your heart. Please don’t retext. I’m gonna hit everyone back. It’s difficult 🙏🏽🙏🏽

We’re sending thoughts and prayers to Rickey Smiley during this difficult time.