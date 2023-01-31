Take Our Coins! A Powered Up Peek Into Super Nintendo World At Universal Studios Hollywood

Mario Kart… IN REAL LIFE??

Super Mario is booked and busy with a buzzy movie dropping in April and shiny new theme park Super Nintendo World opening next month at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Play

The immersive theme park will transport guests into the color-splashed Mushroom Kingdom where they’ll enjoy interactive areas, themed shopping and dining experiences, and groundbreaking ride “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” located inside Bowser’s Castle.

This innovative experience invites guests to battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach while collecting digital coins and throwing shells to win the Golden Cup as one of the world’s largest, most interactive rides they have ever experienced.

Play

The sophisticated ride is a multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound, and movement with a creative integration of head mounted augmented reality (AR) goggles—a key feature that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.

Other cool offerings include Power-Up Bands that allow guests to collect digital coins and track their scores as they complete key challenges, themed eats at Toadstool Cafe, and the 1-UP Factory™ store stocked with Mario and Luigi-themed apparel, iconic character hats, and a variety of plush characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Bowser.

Conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative, Super Nintendo World aims to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements that we’re sure Mario fans will flock to experience.

Play

“When you come into [Super Nintendo World], you are coming into the [Super Mario game], and you are immersed,” said Jon Corfino, Vice President of Universal Creative in an interview with LA’s KTLA. “It’s so kinetic, energized, and the area has all the things you recognize from the game.”

Super Mario World opens Feb. 17, 2023.