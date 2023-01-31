Bossip Video

Tyre Nichols‘ murderers are on their way to trial where hopefully they will be found guilty as hell and sentenced to an ungodly amount of time in prison. Lord willing, that time will be spent in gen pop, but we digress. All that said, just because the five former officers have been fired from the Memphis Police Department and charged with murder and more, doesn’t mean that they were the only ones responsible for Tyre’s death.

According to a report in the NYPost, three Memphis fire department employees were fired not for what they did but for what they didn’t do. EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge and fire truck driver Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker were all found to have violated numerous department policies upon arriving at the scene where Tyre was attacked. Fire Chief Gina Sweat laid out specifically the infractions that the three public servants committed saying that they, “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols.” Sweat went on to say that the Long and Sandridge did very little to care for Tyre and didn’t get an ambulance for 15 minutes.

“Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community,” Sweat said.

As if this story couldn’t possibly get any more infuriating, another NYPost report details how the officers involved told lies created from whole cloth on the police report to make it seem as if Tyre was violent and attacking them. They described him as “irate” and charged him with reaching for one of the officer’s service pistol and utility belt.

Don’t take our word for it, you can read the report for yourself as it was posted on Facebook and corroborated by district attorney Steve Mulroy.

Again we say life in prison in gen pop. All of them.