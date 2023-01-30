Bossip Video

Tyre Nichols’ murder and the subsequent release of the video that captured five former Memphis police officers killing him have once again motivated thousands if not millions of Americans to take to the streets and voice their disgust, disdain, and desire for justice.

In an unusual fashion, all officers have already been fired and criminally charged with second-degree murder and a bevy of other offenses. Yesterday, news broke via NPR that the Memphis Police Department has officially disbanded the SCORPION Unit that pulled over Tyre after alleging that he was “reckless driving”. In a statement issued by the department, the other SCORPION officers “unreservedly agree with this next step”.

“While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION,” the statement went on, “it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted.”

Yeah, aight. We’ll see…

Meanwhile, according to NYPost, the GoFundMe account that Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells started for mental health treatment and to build a memorial skate park in her son’s name has seen over $1.1 million in donations in just 48 hours. The initial goal was just $10,000, it is currently the #1 fundraiser on the site, and the donations continue to roll in.

My husband and I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son. We are two hardworking, loving parents, that now have to turn our full-time attention to seeking proper justice for our son, Tyre Nichols. In addition, we have yet to have the proper space to begin our grieving process, which will be long and burdensome. This fundraiser will help cover the costs of our mental health services. It will also cover time off from our 9-5 jobs because we do not have unlimited PTO. Additionally, we want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets. <3

If you can spare the expense, click the link above to help the Nichols family on their long path to healing.