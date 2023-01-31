Bossip Video

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘ memory lives on through his work, which now includes a Gap campaign he shot before his passing.

The brand’s latest campaign pays tribute to the late dancer and host, who died by suicide at age 40 back in December. Prior to his passing, the So You Think You Can Dance alum posed for ads for Gap’s upcoming collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release for the campaign reads.





Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, also shared a statement about the campaign, opening up about just how excited her husband was to release these images.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” she said. “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

In addition to honoring tWitch through these timeless photos, Gap also announced that it will support the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’ honor. The org provides free and confidential around-the-clock emotional support and care to those in need.