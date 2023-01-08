‘I Love You Forever And Always’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Tribute After His Private Funeral

The day after Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ loved ones said goodbye at a private funeral, his wife, Allison Holker, shared a heartfelt tribute.

Holker publicly remembered him on an Instagram post on Friday with a video montage set to Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up.”

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker wrote on a series of precious family memories. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

On Dec. 14, news of tWitch’s tragic passing at just 40 years old shocked the world. There was an outpouring of love and fond memories from friends, fellow dancers, celebrities and fans about how Boss lit up their lives. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boss’ death was a suicide.

Holker and Boss had a fairytale love story that started in 2010 when they met as all-stars on So You Think You Can Dance. The cute couple made it official in 2012 and were soon married in 2013. tWitch adopted Allison’s first child, Weslie, from a previous relationship. The mom of three gave birth to their son Maddox in 2016 and their youngest daughter Zaia in 2019.

The private funeral on Thursday was an intimate ceremony exclusively for tWitch’s closest family and friends. This won’t be the last celebration of tWitch’s life and legacy. TMZ reports there are plans in the works for a public memorial for the beloved Ellen Show dancer and Executive Producer.