Baewatch: Jasmine Sanders, Pamela Anderson & More Stun At Netflix’s ’Pamela, A Love Story’ Premiere In LA

Baewatch!

All eyes were on iconic baddie Pamela Anderson and super model stunner Jasmine Sanders who slayyyed at Netflix’s Pamela, A Love Story premiere at the TUDUM theater in Hollywood.

Anderson, 55, ravished in red on her big night bustling with the glitz and glam synonymous with her storied career.

Sanders seemingly paid homage to Pamela’s cult classic film Barb Wire with a sexy leather leotard and knee-high boots that scorched the pink carpet.

In a welcome twist, the carpet was dominated by baddies including Mariama Diallo, Uldouz Wallace, Lindsey Pelas, and more.

Peep all of the selects below:

The buzzy event celebrated the release of Pamela, A Love Story–an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells who went from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.

Featuring never-before-seen home videos and journal entries, the film offers bracingly honest reflections from Anderson on the sometimes tumultuous but always deeply felt experiences including her explosive whirlwind romances and the infamous stolen tape that became the internet’s first viral video while marking a turning point in her career.

Directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela, A Love Story places the narrative back in the hands of the only woman who can tell it.

“[There’s] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’m really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn’t have a collaborator. I didn’t have any ghostwriter, nothing.” “It’s just one girl’s story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home.”

Check out the trailer below:

Pamela, A Love Story is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.