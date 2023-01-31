BMF Boos? La La Anthony And Da’Vinci Address Those Pesky Dating Rumors On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

La La Anthony is put on the spot about the rumors she and Da’Vinchi are more than just BMF costars in a brand new interview.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from The Jason Lee Show featuring La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi. The two co-stars have sparked dating rumors and Jason finally gets them to dish on their status. Check out the clip below.

Welp… Guess these two really haven’t been mixing business and pleasure. Do you think the denial was strong enough? Do you have your doubts? We know a few folks crushing on Da’Vinchi who will be happy to hear this news. Who do you think would make a good match for him? How about La La? We’d really love to see her happy after so many ups and downs in her marriage to Melo!

Tune in tonight to watch the full interview on The Jason Lee Show as it premieres on REVOLT’s linear channel Tuesday, January 17 with weekly episodes airing at 10pm ET and on REVOLT’s digital platform on Wednesdays.

